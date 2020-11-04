Perrin Conferences to Host Virtual National Construction Defect Conference
Construction defect virtual conference to cover professional and general liability, handling excess claims, construction defect technology and more!
The speakers at this two-day virtual conference will provide the audience with construction defect litigation updates and perspectives highly valuable to anyone in the industry.”WAYNE, PA, US, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host a virtual National Construction Defect Conference on November 12-13, 2020.
“The speakers from across the country at this two-day virtual conference will provide the audience with construction defect litigation updates and perspectives highly valuable to anyone in the industry,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Perrin is pleased to announce its conference chairs: Gary F. Baumann, Esq., Founding Partner, Baumann, Gant & Keeley, P.A.; Steve Lokus, Vice President, Navigators, a brand of The Hartford; Luke Ryan, Esq. Shinnick & Ryan; and Wilson Townsend, Vice President, Director, The RiverStone Group.
Speakers will consist of attorneys, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, risk managers, and other industry experts. Some of the featured panelists include:
• Matthew Adler, Senior Claims Consultant, AXA XL, Los Angeles, CA
• Kelly Behrens, CRIS, Senior Claims Specialist, Vela Insurance Services LLC, Omaha, NE
• Mark A. Boyle, Esq., Boyle, Leonard & Anderson, P.A., Fort Myers, FL
• Jason W. Bruce, Esq, Pursiano Barry Bruce Demetriades Simon LLP, Winter Park, FL
• Philip J. Collias, Senior Vice President, Lockton Companies, LLC, Los Angeles, CA
• Rose Hall, PE, CRIS, CCP, CLMP, Strategic Operations Manager for Risk Engineering, AXA AL, Arlington, VA
• Henrietta Hinojosa, Vice President, National Claim Services, Inc., Atlanta, GA
• Eileen Jenkins, Manager Technical Claims- Liability, Builders Insurance Group, Philadelphia, PA
• Terence Kadlec, PE, Practice Leader, Construction, Envista Forensics, Denver, CO
• Wai Jai Lee, J.D, C.P.C.U., Construction Claims, Markel, Summit, NJ
• Maren Mooney, Claims Manager, CRIS, Orascom Construction USA Inc.
• Rodrick Reed, CPCU, Regional Claims Manager, Starr Adjustment Services, Inc. – A Member of Starr Companies, Los Angeles, CA
• Betsy Silverstine, Senior Claims Manager, AvalonBay Communities, Washington, DC
• Raymond Weiss, Senior Vice President, Leader of Construction-GB Specialty Liability Practice Group, Gallagher Bassett, Danbury, CT
Chairs and speakers will host thought-provoking panel discussions on professional and general liability, handling excess claims, innovation of technology, growing trend of women in construction, the judicial perspective, COVID-19 and the litigation coming, ethical issues, tenders in the construction defect context, and much more!
The conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is approved in Texas and pending in Florida. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
