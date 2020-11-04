A section of I-75 in Oakland County to close this weekend for bridge and road work

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast Facts: - I-75 will be closed between I-696 and M-102 (Eight Mile Road) this weekend. - The closure is needed for bridge and road work. - The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 and ends by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

November 4, 2020 – Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will close I-75 between M-102 (Eight Mile Road) and I-696 starting at 11 p.m. Friday night. The closure is needed for crews to demolish the center pier under the Nine Mile Road overpass and for pavement repair. Two lanes of northbound and southbound I-75 will open by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9. During the full closure, traffic will be detoured to M-1(Woodward Ave).

In addition to the mainline freeway closure, the northbound and southbound service drives will close, and southbound I-75 will have only one lane open from 14 Mile Road to I-696 simultaneously. The following ramps are expected to close at 9 p.m. Friday:

Eastbound and westbound M-8 (Davison Freeway) to northbound I-75, McNichols Road to northbound I-75, Seven Mile Road to northbound I-75, 14 Mile Road to southbound I-75, 12 Mile Road to southbound I-75, and 11 Mile Road to southbound I-75.

A 15-minute full closure of northbound and southbound I-75 at 12 Mile Road is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8 to string overhead wires across the freeway.

Elsewhere, northbound I-75 will have only one lane open from 13 Mile to 14 Mile roads starting at 9 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. daily Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7. The right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Coolidge Highway to Crooks Road starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

The new center pier of the Nine Mile Road bridge has been relocated more than 10-feet to the east. The I-75 modernization project is designed to improve safety along the corridor including flattening and lengthening the curve at Nine Mile Road. The underground foundation of the new center pier was built when the Nine Mile Road bridge was replaced after it collapsed due to the July 2009 tanker fire.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.