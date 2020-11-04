Maryland State Police Arrest Harford County Man After Road Rage Incident

November 4, 2020

(Harford, MD) –Maryland State Police from the Bel Air Barrack arrested an Aberdeen man on firearm charges resulting from a road rage incident yesterday in Harford County.

The accused is identified as Robert Hays Salsbery, 46, of Aberdeen, Maryland. Salsbery was charged with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, handgun in vehicle and firearms use in a felony-violent crime. Salsbery is being held on a no bond status at the Harford County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending a review with the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. yesterday. The victim, who was driving an Orange Volkswagen, is not being identified at this time. She and one passenger were traveling in the area of US 40 and Joppa Farm Rd in Joppa, Maryland. The driver swerved to avoid a pothole and subsequently cut off Salsbery in the process. Salsbery pulled up next to her car and pointed a handgun at them. Salsbery, operating a white Chevrolet Equinox SUV, then sped off.

The victim contacted police who later located Salsbery at US 40 and Edgewood Road in Harford County. Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack placed him under arrest without incident. A Ruger .380 caliber handgun was recovered inside Salsbery’s vehicle.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit responded to the Bel Air Barrack to assist with the investigation. Additional information was obtained which led to a search and seizure warrant at Salsbery’s residence. Due to another occupant of Salsbery’s residence being prohibited from possession of a firearm, ten additional firearms were seized without incident during the search. Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack were provided assistance by other Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division.

Salsbery was later transported to the Harford County Detention Center. He was charged and is being held on a no bond status.

This case highlights the Maryland State Police’s mission of helping to prevent and investigate multi-jurisdictional crime while supporting allied law enforcement agencies across Maryland. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

The Firearms Enforcement Unit consists of sworn Maryland state troopers tasked with working throughout the state to identify those illegally in possession of firearms and who are perpetuating firearm-related violence, as well as infiltrating and dismantling criminal organizations. Funds for the investigation were provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Act.

Robert H. Salsbery

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov