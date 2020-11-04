Rankin, Union and Jefferson County Schools to Receive Computers for Students Today, Long Beach Delivery Scheduled for Oct. 30

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: October 28, 2020

Rankin County, Union County and Jefferson County school districts are scheduled to receive computer devices today through the Mississippi Connects program, and Long Beach is scheduled to receive devices on Friday, October 30.

The Mississippi Connects program is providing every public-school student in Mississippi with the technology to learn at school and at home. Districts are purchasing nearly 390,000 computer devices, which are being delivered September through November.

The components of Mississippi Connects include computer devices for students and teachers, software to deliver instruction, enhanced internet connectivity, professional development for digital teaching and learning, and access to telehealth/teletherapy.

The Mississippi Legislature allocated $200 million for Mississippi connects through two laws, the Equity in Distance Learning Act (SB 3044) and the Mississippi Pandemic Response Broadband Availability Act (HB 1788) .

Delivery schedule is subject to change. Contact each district to confirm delivery date, time and location. District directory: https://www.mdek12.org/dd .