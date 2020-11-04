Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for Nov. 4, 2020

As the U.S. entered World War I, President Woodrow Wilson made the case that America was joining the fight to make the world “safe for democracy.” I believe members of America’s Armed Services have been doing that for many decades now. From the shores of Normandy, to the Korean Peninsula, to the deserts of the Middle East, our brave men and women have fought to keep us and the world safe. They’ve fought to preserve our way of life and to protect our American values of freedom and justice around the globe. And for that, we’re grateful. As we celebrate this Veterans Day, I hope we take the time to pause and thank those who have served and who currently serve our country. We owe these brave individuals, living and dead, a debt of gratitude that can never truly be repaid. Still, we must try anyway we can.

While Veterans Day often reminds us of those still with us or those who made the ultimate sacrifice, it’s also important to remember those whose fate remains much less clear. It’s estimated that nearly 82,000 American service members remain unaccounted for in conflicts dating as far back as World War II. That’s why this year, I sponsored and the Missouri General Assembly passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 32, which urges Missouri’s congressional delegation to take up and pass the federal Bring Our Heroes Home Act, which would declassify certain POWs and MIAs records. With over 2,000 Missouri service members unaccounted, the Bring Our Heroes Home Act could finally bring the closure Missouri families have been waiting for. I believe the adoption of SCR 32 sends a clear message to our congressional delegation about the importance of declassifying these records.

Lastly, I would like to mention a special service available for our veterans. As we are all aware, this year has been an especially difficult one for many of us, including our veterans. That said, if you are a veteran or know of one in crisis, there are people available to help. The Veterans Crisis Line is a toll-free, confidential resource that connects Veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders. Veterans and their loved ones can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net or send a text to 838255 to receive free, confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even if they are not registered with the VA or enrolled in VA health care.

From a grateful nation, thank you to all the veterans out there for their service.

