Turnkey Hawaii Villa in Kohanaiki Club, Featuring Douglas Durkin Design Furnishings, to Auction via Concierge Auctions

73-4720 Aukai Place, Kohanaiki Club, Big Island, HI Designer furnishings from renowned Douglas Durkin Design Turnkey classic Hawaii-style villa Interior flows seamlessly to 1,500+sf lanai Exclusive Kohanaiki, minutes from the airport

This is a truly breathtaking home, and I’m thrilled to be a partner with Concierge Auctions after seeing them conduct countless successful auctions in Hawaii over the past 10 years.” — Joni Metzler, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the invitation-only private club community of Kohanaiki, 73-4720 Aukai Place will auction online turnkey furnished next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Joni Metzler of Metzler Realty. The property is currently being offered for $19.5 million and will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held December 28–30th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“This is a truly breathtaking home, and I’m thrilled to be a partner with Concierge Auctions after seeing them conduct countless successful auctions in Hawaii over the past 10 years,” stated Metzler. “Their level of professionalism and marketing capabilities are unmatched and I’m confident that their top-tier auction platform will produce a pool of elite buyers across the globe. We’re looking forward to a successful auction and future partnership.”

Perched on a prominent tier of land in the exclusive Kohanaiki, a private equity golf club and community, this one-acre estate offers commanding ocean views. Rich teak hardwoods grace the interior, from the beamed ceilings to custom cabinetry to artful screens that enable gentle trade winds to flow. This turnkey escape features bespoke furniture designed and crafted specifically for this villa by Douglas Durkin of Douglas Durkin Design in San Francisco. Known for their very customized approach to residential design, Durkin drew inspiration from traditional Kapa Cloths of the indigenous Hawaiian culture and the Tapa cloth patterns of Pacific cultures, combining the patterns and motifs into a one-of-a-kind collection of custom furnishings found throughout the residence. Surrounded by lush, tropical flora, the pocketed, sliding glass doors grant unobstructed access to a spectacular outdoor living space. Enjoy covered lanais that span 1,500-plus square feet, flow seamlessly from the great room to two serene master sanctuaries, and offer unimpeded views of the Kona coastline.

Additional features include vaulted ceilings with clerestory windows and walls of telescoping sliding doors; handmade, custom African teak cabinetry and trim; state-of-the-art appliances; exquisitely crafted four-poster beds; enormous spa baths with double sinks, walk-in showers, and vanity stations; 1,500-square-feet of covered lanais; infinity-edge swimming/lap pool, hot tub, and custom paepae; detached 609-square-foot garage; and five-star community amenities including clubhouse, spa, various dining options, private beach club with pool, lounge, and event lawn—all just steps from the Kona Coastline and five miles to the Kona International Airport.

Kohnaiki, a 450-acre slice of the Kona coastline, is one of the Big Island’s premier oceanfront communities. Live life amidst lava flows, emerald green fairways, sacred ponds, and swaying palms. Hit the greens at the 100-acre Rees Jones golf course, with six holes fronting the ocean. The club’s Adventure Team stands ready to fulfill every outdoor desire, from deep-sea fishing to horseback riding to fitness challenges and a myriad of water activities. Unwind in the spa’s relaxation garden, take a fitness class with world-class instructors, or spend the day at the exclusive beach club. Casual and fine dining await with locally-sourced ingredients, some of which come from the community’s two-acre organic farm. Easily day-trip to the spectacular Waipo Valley, Hilo’s Rainbow Falls, and Mauna Kea’s 14,000-foot summit. Kailua-Kona is minutes away, and the Kona International airport is within two miles.

73-4720 Aukai Place is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every y I’m ear that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.