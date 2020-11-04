Operational Changes Coming Soon to South Kohala District Courthouse

KAMUELA, Hawaii – The South Kohala District Courthouse courtroom will be temporarily closing beginning December 1 for all court hearings, however, the courthouse will remain open for other court services. This temporary closure is due to a shortage of courtroom staff.

All current cases will be redirected to the Keahuolu Courthouse in Kona and to the Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo. Judge Mahilani Hiatt will be temporarily transferred to Family Court at the Keahuolu Courthouse.

The Third Circuit Court will make every effort to allow for remote hearings where possible.

The South Kohala District Courthouse will remain open to receive documents, process payments, and for other non-court hearing functions.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work expeditiously to reopen the South Kohala Courthouse,” said Chief Judge Robert D. S. Kim.

Anyone needing assistance may call 808-322-8700 (Keahuolu Courthouse) or 808-961-7470 (Hale Kaulike Courthouse) or email: skohalafc.3cc@courts.hawaii.gov.