TCEQ approves fines totaling $324,310

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $242,642 against 17 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, three multimedia, one municipal solid waste, one municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, four public water system, one sludge, and one water quality.

In addition, on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, the executive director approved penalties totaling $81,668 against 31 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18, 2020.