Finhaven Joins Sovrin Foundation as Steward of the Sovrin Network
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sovrin Foundation, an international nonprofit providing secure and privacy-enhancing digital identity for all, is pleased to announce Finhaven Technology Inc. (Finhaven) as the newest Steward of the Sovrin Network. Finhaven is a capital markets technology company founded on a core, central belief: that the smart application of technology will be used to eliminate the friction in the buying, selling and handling of securities in public and private markets alike.
Finhaven joins more than 75 organizations around the world that commit computing power and resources to the Sovrin Network. The Sovrin Network is a new standard for digital identity built upon blockchain technology. The Sovrin Foundation is excited that Finhaven provides a trusted and secure, self-custodian, and fully automated investment platform for its clients. To see the complete list of Sovrin Stewards and the rest of the Sovrin Foundation members, please visit https://sovrin.org/membership/.
“The Sovrin Foundation is very excited to welcome Finhaven as the newest Steward of the Sovrin Network,” said Chris Raczkowski, Chair of the Sovrin Foundation Board of Trustees. “The diverse Finhaven team advances our goal of expanding Sovrin’s global representation. Also, the firm’s financial focus is important for Sovrin’s social enterprise approach to business, which aims to facilitate investment into a wide range of socially sustainable for-profit and not-for-profit businesses and projects that utilize self-sovereign identity (SSI).”
Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Finhaven is launching Finhaven Private Markets* Canada—a first-of-its-kind private market in Canada connecting issuers to accredited investors using safe, secure, distributed ledger technology (DLT) and digital securities. Finhaven Private Markets provides new sources of capital to companies and increased trading opportunities and liquidity for shareholders of private companies. Based on a permissioned DLT for digital securities, Finhaven’s capital markets technology creates greater efficiency for raising capital, secondary trading, real-time clearance and settlement, compliance, and record-keeping.
“We are very happy to join the Sovrin ecosystem as a Steward,” says DH Kim, CEO of Finhaven. “In a fastly integrating marketspace, how you deal with your identity gives you opportunities as well as risks. At Finhaven, dealing with digital identities is core to our technology, and we believe decentralized identifiers (DIDs) will mitigate risks and broaden opportunities for all market participants.”
About the Sovrin Foundation
The Sovrin Foundation is a nonprofit organization established to administer the Governance Framework governing the Sovrin Network, a decentralized global public network enabling self-sovereign identity on the internet. The Sovrin Foundation is an independent organization that is responsible for ensuring the Sovrin identity system is public and globally accessible. To become a Sovrin Steward, please visit https://sovrin.org/join-sovrin/.
About Finhaven
Finhaven is a capital markets technology company that offers a simple, safe and secure paperless custodial and settlement solution for all market participants. Our technology platform leverages distributed ledger technology and covers KYC, AML, suitability, capital raise, primary distribution, marketplace, settlement, depository, investor relations, and corporate action management. This new digital capital market system will have real time settlement that eliminates the need for clearing agencies, central depositories, and custodians. Finhaven Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Finhaven Technology Inc. is a registered exempt market dealer in six jurisdictions from BC to QC in Canada (Finhaven Capital is operating as “Finhaven Private Markets”). Finhaven Asia - a subsidiary of Finhaven - is located in Seoul, and operates to expand the Company’s business in Asia. www.finhaven.com
*Finhaven Private Markets is the operating name of Finhaven Capital, a registered exempt market dealer in Canada and a subsidiary of Finhaven Technology Inc.
