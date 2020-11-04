Sen. Bill Eigel Re-Elected to Represent 23rd Senatorial District

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, has been re-elected to represent the 23rd Senatorial District in the Missouri Senate. The 23rd Senatorial District is comprised of a portion of St. Charles County.

Senator Eigel was first elected to the Missouri Senate in 2016. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain during his service, which included assignments at Whiteman Air Force Base. He also owned a small business in St. Charles County for more than 10 years.

“I am thrilled to be re-elected to serve the 23rd Senatorial District,” Sen. Eigel said. “It is an incredible feeling knowing my community supports me. I will continue to represent your interests and values in the Missouri Senate and serve as your voice in the Legislature. I cannot thank you enough for your support.”

In January, Sen. Eigel will take the oath of office and become a member of the 101st General Assembly.

To learn more about Sen. Eigel, please visit his Missouri Senate webpage: www.senate.mo.gov/eigel.