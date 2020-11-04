VREF Aircraft Value Reference CEO Ken Dufour receives Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from FAA
VREF Aircraft Reference Value, Appraisal & Litigation Services, is excited to announce that Ken Dufour received prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.BUFFALO GROVE, IL, USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VREF Aircraft Reference Value, Appraisal & Litigation Services, the leading provider of aircraft valuations and appraisals for the aviation industry, is excited to announce that Ken Dufour received the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is the most prestigious the FAA issues. The award is named after the Wright Brothers, the first U.S. pilots. It is given to individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for 50 years while piloting aircraft. Dufour received a special pin, certificate, and a plaque.
Dufour's aviation career spans more than 30 years of involvement. He has held positions like the regional vice president, area manager, and regional marketing manager for leading industry companies like Gulfstream Aerospace, Honeywell, BF Goodrich Aerospace, AlliedSignal, and Litton Aero Products. He is currently the CEO of VREF Aircraft Value Reference. "We are proud of Ken and his achievements, and he is well-deserving of the recognition from the FAA," said Jason Zilberbrand, President of VREF.
Dufour earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Aeronautics and a Master of Aviation Management degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is a licensed Airline Transport Pilot and a Certified Flight Instructor for Single-Engine, Multi-Engine, and Instruments.
He has been involved in several business expansions, corporate re-engineering programs and has a leadership record of exceptional performance results. His contribution to these programs has been in developing and program management of key corporate initiatives, including market analysis and forecast, new product introduction, product-line expansion, budgeting, staffing, and business development programs. Dufour has been recognized for excellence in business development, customer growth, sales achievement, and customer support throughout his career.
Dufour has a wealth of avionics experience and knowledge about various flight deck systems in numerous aircraft, including corporate, air transport, regional airline, and military applications. Dufour's avionics experience includes conceptual and systems design, flight operations, FAA certification, and marketing/sales of these systems. These systems include Inertial, Omega, GPS Long-range Navigation System, Reactive and Forward-Looking Windshear, TCAS I & II, CNI, Acars, SatCom, and Flight Management Systems.
Mr. Kenneth Dufour was appointed as Alumni-At-Large Trustee for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in October 1998. He now serves as the Chair of the Student Life Committee and is a member of the Development and Flight Safety and Education committees. Mr. Dufour is also the Chair of the Alumni Advisory Council.
Dufour is a member of the American Society of Appraisers, where he holds the designation of Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA).
VREF is the Official Valuation Platform and Appraisal Company for the AOPA.
About VREF
VREF –Aviation's Valuation Authority offers its real-time valuation software program via online subscription as well as through printed books published quarterly. VREF is a Fully Comprehensive Appraisal Services Company managed by the industry's largest staff of Aviation Specific Senior Accredited Appraisers (American Society of Appraisers) and the home of the VREF Verified "Carfax" Report.
