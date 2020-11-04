Supreme experience

For many North Dakotans, the chance to hear oral arguments being made before the North Dakota Supreme Court, then chat with the justices about their work, would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

For students at the University of North Dakota School of Law, it was called Wednesday, at least last week during the Supreme Court’s annual visit to the school.

The North Dakota Supreme Court makes a tradition of visiting the School of Law for two days each year. This year, the visit took place over the two days via Zoom. But law students still had the chance to listen to oral arguments in an actual case, talk with the justices, get tips from the justices on lawyering skills – and, in the case of certain students, argue before the justices in the final round of Moot Court.

The once-a-year visit is a key feature that sets the UND School of Law apart, said Michael McGinniss, the school’s dean.