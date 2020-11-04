Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,516 in the last 365 days.

Supreme experience

For many North Dakotans, the chance to hear oral arguments being made before the North Dakota Supreme Court, then chat with the justices about their work, would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

For students at the University of North Dakota School of Law, it was called Wednesday, at least last week during the Supreme Court’s annual visit to the school.

The North Dakota Supreme Court makes a tradition of visiting the School of Law for two days each year. This year, the visit took place over the two days via Zoom. But law students still had the chance to listen to oral arguments in an actual case, talk with the justices, get tips from the justices on lawyering skills – and, in the case of certain students, argue before the justices in the final round of Moot Court.

The once-a-year visit is a key feature that sets the UND School of Law apart, said Michael McGinniss, the school’s dean.

You just read:

Supreme experience

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.