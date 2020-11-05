Australian Medical Cannabis Company Entoura Launches DVA Funding Online Tool

Entoura Clare Barker, GM Entoura Pty Ltd Professor Ian Brighthope, ACNEM Founding President

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne-based Entoura Pty Ltd is proud to announce a proprietary digital solution for submitting applications for Department of Veterans’ Affairs funding to cover the cost of medicinal cannabis treatment. Entoura’s simple automated process for doctors and specialists is free of charge, and allows them to easily generate a funding application for their DVA patients.

Entoura is committed to improving Veterans’ health and recognises the unique needs of Australia’s Veteran community and the desire for treatment options, which may include medicinal cannabis if there is some evidence that it has a therapeutic impact.

The path to securing DVA funding for medicinal cannabis can be onerous for both patients and doctors. Entoura has created this tool as a means of cutting through red tape and finding a faster route to supporting the health needs of our Veterans.

Clare Barker, General Manager Entoura: “Entoura’s online tool to generate the application for DVA funding of medicinal cannabis is a first for Australian prescribers. The tool ‘demystifies’ the application process for those doctors who are looking to improve their patients' quality of life by facilitating funded access to medicinal cannabis. Designed to cut through the red tape and the time-consuming process of applying for DVA funding, this tool is a simple step that ensures all the DVA requirements are met. We believe this is an important way that Entoura can provide much needed support to veterans and their doctors."

Professor Ian Brighthope, founding president of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM) says: “Veterans suffer stress, pain and anxiety both on the field and on return home. It is vitally important that they have ready access to medicinal cannabis, which is invaluable in the management of the many conditions that veterans suffer. Medicinal cannabis is very effective, has very few side effects and is not addictive. Properly prescribed, medicinal cannabis can greatly enhance a veterans quality of life.”

Any doctors or specialists requiring help in submitting the application can register for the Entoura Cannabis Support Portal. If you'd like more information about the process for securing DVA funding for medical cannabis please visit honahlee, one of Entoura's digital education partners.

About Entoura

Entoura is active in the medicinal cannabis industry. Entoura was established by Professor Ian Brighthope, who over 40 years ago founded Nutrition Care Pharmaceuticals, a leader in the formulation and manufacture of therapeutic nutraceutical medicines. Entoura is committed to the development of high-quality innovative therapeutics that are supported by outstanding research programs, validated with clinical evidence and disseminated via exceptional education programs.

Entoura is currently conducting two research projects:

-Anxiety Disorders and PTSD

-Sleep Study

Interested parties can find out more information here: https://www.entoura.com.au/research/

Entoura is always happy to answer questions: info@entoura.com.au 1800 314 559

