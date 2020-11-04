Peter Loisides, Acclaimed Urologist, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2020

Acclaimed Urologist Peter Loisides

“We're honored to include Peter Loisides into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Loisides, acclaimed urologist, has been chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s 100 most fascinating people, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,000 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Peter Loisides into our L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating List."

Dr. Peter Loisides is Board Certified from The American Board of Urology. He is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with innovative evidence-based therapies, along with outstanding surgical expertise and personalized care. He strongly believes in empowering his patients with knowledge and encourages patients to take an active role in their health care including lifestyle modification, diet, and through the use of supplements.

Philip H, a patient, states, “I can't speak highly enough of Peter Loisides. From the first point of contact, he was personable, informative and respectful. He explained every step of the operation and recovery and followed through exactly as he said. The surgery went extremely well, and - although not yet final - I'm very happy with the results and my decision to trust this operation to Dr Loisides.”

Dr. Loisides can be contacted at (310) 424-3170.

Dr. Peter Loisides

2021 Santa Monica Blvd

Ste 335E

Santa Monica, CA 90404