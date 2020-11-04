Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,747 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory – Safe deposit box auction viewing and media availability

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Nov. 3, 2020 – Representatives from the Department of Revenue and James G. Murphy Inc. will be available for interviews during an in-person viewing of items up for bid in the upcoming unclaimed property safe deposit box online auction.

In-person viewings of the items are Nov. 10-11. The online-only auction kicks off Nov. 5 and continues through Nov. 12.

Items are available to film and photograph during media availability:

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10

Where: James G. Murphy Co., 18226 68th Ave. NE, Kenmore, WA

This is an online-only auction. The two-day in-person viewings allow bidders a close-up look at the more than 800 lots up for auction. Masks and social distancing are required at this event.

Many items up for bid include rare gold coins, gold and silver jewelry, silver bars, sports cards, and other collectibles. Land, vehicles, or other tangible property are not included in this auction. View a list of the items up for bid on the James G. Murphy Inc. website.

Background

The last safe deposit box auction in 2018 brought in more than $1 million from 1,583 lots. Owners can come forward at any time to claim the money held by the department.

Safe deposit box contents are reported and turned over to the state of Washington five years after an owner stops paying rent on the box. If the rightful owner does not come forward to claim the contents, the state must sell them at public auction within five years.

Visit claimyourcash.org to check for unclaimed property.

###

You just read:

Media advisory – Safe deposit box auction viewing and media availability

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.