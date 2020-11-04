NFL Wide Receiver Kendrick Bourne for the San Francisco 49ers was featured guest on The Gamer Hour with Chris Puckett

NFL Wide Receiver Kendrick Bourne for the San Francisco 49ers was the featured guest last night on The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), Esportz Network’s exciting new entertainment esports talk show. The weekly show, the Gamer Hour, which films at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars who enjoy gaming.

Puckett interviewed Bourne about his gaming interests, the current football season, and faced off against his guest in compelling gameplay

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kendrick Bourne, a standout NFL Wide Receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, was last night’s featured guest on The Gamer Hour with Esports Hall of Fame Broadcaster Chris PuckettThe weekly show, which films at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars who enjoy gamingKendrick Bourne, a top NFL wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, was the featured guest last night on The Gamer Hour, ( https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), Esportz Entertainment Corp. / Esportz Network ’s exciting new entertainment esports talk show, joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett.Puckett interviewed Bourne about his gaming interests playing Call of Duty and Madden, the current football season, and faced off against his guest in compelling gameplay. In an intriguing twist, Bourne played as the 49ers in his Madden duel with Puckett.You can watch the entire show, which aired on November 3,here: ( https://youtu.be/Ed55-aXQYrI ).Entering his fourth year in the NFL, Bourne’s larger-than-life personality has made him a memorable player on the field and a fan-favorite. He is often seen dancing on game days, which was captured perfectly by Pepsi’s “The Touchdown Slide” commercial last year.Bourne has also continued to be a steady veteran presence in the 49ers’ receiver corps this season. Last weekend, he caught a season-high eight passes for 81 yards in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.Off the field, Bourne has also made an impact through creating a non-profit organization named “The Bourne Blessed Foundation,” which aims to provide financial support to youth programs, educational programs, services for the disabled, as well as community food and housing relief services. In June 2020, Bourne’s non-profit delivered more than 100,000 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to East San Jose – one of the hardest-hit areas affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in Santa Clara County.“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network.The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on over 50 media distribution platforms.The Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing, please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, ( https://www.esportznetwork.com ), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.Media Contact:George PappasConservaco/The Ignite Agency562 857-5680george@conservaco.com

The Gamer Hour show featuring guest NFL Standout Kendrick Bourne from the San Francisco 49ers