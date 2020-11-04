Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,746 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT to close US 14A Nov. 16

SHERIDAN – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close US14A in the Big Horns on Nov. 16 due to significant amounts of snowfall, minimal traffic and projected winter weather.

WYDOT seasonally closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Big Horn Mountains of north-central Wyoming at the end of the fall hunting season.

Dustin Hockett, WYDOT highway maintenance supervisor out of Sheridan, said heavy snows and relatively light traffic during the winter months makes snow removal of the mountain portion of US 14A impractical.

WYDOT crews from both Lovell and Burgess Junction will make one final sweep of the US 14A route on Nov. 16 to ensure all motorists are off the mountain and then close the gates for the season.

Those seasonal road closure gates are located at Burgess Junction (just east of milepost 98.1) and on the Lovell side of the mountain near milepost 76.04.

WYDOT closes US 14A seasonally as a safety precaution rather than as a reaction to storms. This seasonal closure ties in with WYDOT’s mission of providing a safe, high-quality and efficient transportation system for the citizens of Wyoming.

During this seasonal closure, motorists can use US 14 via Granite Pass and Greybull to travel to and from Sheridan or Lovell. Motorists are encouraged to check current road conditions for this route before traveling by either calling 5-1-1, downloading the 511 app, or visiting WYDOT's 511 website.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public information specialist Laura Dalles at (307) 752-3022. Follow District 4 on Facebook.

You just read:

WYDOT to close US 14A Nov. 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.