WYDOT to close US 14A Nov. 16

SHERIDAN – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close US14A in the Big Horns on Nov. 16 due to significant amounts of snowfall, minimal traffic and projected winter weather.

WYDOT seasonally closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Big Horn Mountains of north-central Wyoming at the end of the fall hunting season.

Dustin Hockett, WYDOT highway maintenance supervisor out of Sheridan, said heavy snows and relatively light traffic during the winter months makes snow removal of the mountain portion of US 14A impractical.

WYDOT crews from both Lovell and Burgess Junction will make one final sweep of the US 14A route on Nov. 16 to ensure all motorists are off the mountain and then close the gates for the season.

Those seasonal road closure gates are located at Burgess Junction (just east of milepost 98.1) and on the Lovell side of the mountain near milepost 76.04.

WYDOT closes US 14A seasonally as a safety precaution rather than as a reaction to storms. This seasonal closure ties in with WYDOT’s mission of providing a safe, high-quality and efficient transportation system for the citizens of Wyoming.

During this seasonal closure, motorists can use US 14 via Granite Pass and Greybull to travel to and from Sheridan or Lovell. Motorists are encouraged to check current road conditions for this route before traveling by either calling 5-1-1, downloading the 511 app, or visiting WYDOT's 511 website.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public information specialist Laura Dalles at (307) 752-3022. Follow District 4 on Facebook.