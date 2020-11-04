Fugitive Charged in Connection to Monday Shooting of USMS Task Force Officer

JACKSON – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have charged a wanted fugitive accused of shooting a United States Marshals Service task force officer on Monday.

The officer, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Correction, was one of several law enforcement officers who approached the left side of a duplex in the 200 block of Morningside Drive in Jackson, at approximately 4:20 p.m., in search of TBI Most Wanted fugitive Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. (DOB 7-17-81). As officers approached the home to knock and announce their presence, the Dyersburg man shot multiple times at the officer, striking and injuring one of them. Several other law enforcement officers were in the direct line of fire at the time of the incident.

Claybrook’s actions led to an extended standoff, during which multiple agencies, led by the Jackson Police Department SWAT team, surrounded the home. Eventually, a hostage negotiator convinced Claybrook to surrender, after which authorities arrested him without further incident.

TBI Agents continue to investigate Monday’s incident at the request of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens. Today, Agents secured warrants charging Claybrook with one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder Causing Serious Bodily Injury, four counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, five counts of Employing a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and one count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon. This afternoon, Agents served Claybrook with the additional charges at the Madison County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held pending arraignment. The TBI’s ongoing investigation could result in additional charges.