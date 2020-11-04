Luminex Software, leader in mainframe data solutions, expands its EMEA operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminex Software is pleased to announce the expansion of its EMEA operations with the opening of a Manchester-based office location. Luminex UK will function as the new hub for all sales and support activity across the region, including the build and shipment of the popular CGX, MVT, and MDI appliances, the sourcing of hardware expansion and repair inventory, local time-zone support staff, along with sales management and engineering for partner development and end-user project coordination.
Since 1994, Luminex has set tomorrow’s standards with today's innovations. Luminex continues to set the bar for mainframe virtual tape technology with features such as Synchronous Tape Matrix for continuous tape availability, Push Button DR testing and recovery and CloudTAPE to support object storage systems such as the Hitachi Content Platform®, NetApp StorageGRID® and the latest cloud storage services from Google, Microsoft® Azure, AWS® and others.
Luminex’s suite of Mainframe Data Integration options provide secure, high speed data transport mechanisms for sharing data between mainframes and distributed systems, including FTP replacement, SLP for data analytics, FICON-based HDFS, and Kafka integration.
The EMEA location will simplify the ability for Luminex to engage with regional projects, deliver demos and implement Proof-of-Concept deployments with less delay, and faster follow-on production deployment.
About Luminex Software, Inc.
Luminex serves as a trusted advocate helping enterprise customers protect, manage, and leverage corporate data assets by developing and delivering high quality, innovative technology solutions. Luminex is headquartered in Riverside, USA (1-888-LUMINEX) and has a European office in Manchester, UK. (+44 161 868 6651).
