REP. PATTERSON ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF HEALTHCARE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

REP. PATTERSON ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF HEALTHCARE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared
11/30/2020

(Frisco, TX) - State Representative Jared Patterson has established a healthcare advisory committee that is currently comprised of six members who reside in House District 106 and whose professions range across the healthcare spectrum. The distinguished members are:

• Dr. Zach Jones, Anesthesiologist • Dr. Scott Lipscomb, Dentist • Dr. Christian Royer, Orthopedic Surgeon • Dr. Andrew Oteo, Chiropractor • Dr. Barry Curtis, Optometrist • Ms. Terri Paterson-McElhaney, ER & Urgent Care Administrator

Healthcare policy will prove to be of even greater importance in the 87th Legislative Session as the State of Texas grapples with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As each of these individuals are familiar with the rules and regulations regarding their trade, Patterson is confident that they will greatly contribute to better policy ideas.

Patterson stated, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I anticipate that a large fraction of my time will be spent analyzing healthcare policy items during the upcoming session. As I am not a medical professional, I recognize the need to have reliable members of the medical community in my corner. I look forward to partnering my perspective as an elected official with their first hand knowledge in order to determine effective healthcare policies that will benefit all Texans."

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Urban Affairs, and Resolutions Calendars. He also serves on the House Interim Study Committee on Aggregate Production Operations, and the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.716

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0694

(512) 463-1130 Fax

5533 FM 423, Suite 503

Frisco, Texas 75034

(214) 494-6498

