Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion for temporary injunction to stop El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s unlawful lockdown order, which flies in the face of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders on COVID-19. An injunction would provide much needed relief for the people and businesses of El Paso, as the burdensome order includes strictly limiting travel and shutting down all non-essential services, including in-person dining, gyms, and salons.

“Judge Samaniego has no authority to flout Gov. Abbott’s executive orders by shutting down businesses in El Paso County,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am optimistic that the district court will recognize the unlawfulness of this action and quickly stop these orders from further oppressing the El Paso community.”

Read a copy of the filing here. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4.