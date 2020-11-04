Bisk Welcomes Education Veterans to Its Executive Leadership Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk Education, Inc. (Bisk), a global leader in digital learning, announced the addition of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. This evolution in executive personnel is a continuation of Bisk’s strategy toward innovation and adds highly accomplished talent to build a culture of excellence in the education industry.
Rob Abramson was appointed as General Counsel and will lead the Bisk Legal and Compliance Departments. “Bisk is at the forefront of the digital transformation in higher education,” Abramson said. “I’m thrilled to bring my experience as well as my passion for education to Bisk and begin collaborating with our institutional partners to ensure student success.”
Abramson is no stranger to the education industry. He spent more than 20 years at Pearson plc where he supported business operations in North America and served as the head of global governance. Abramson will leverage his leadership and commercial acumen to further enhance Bisk’s strategic initiatives.
“We are delighted to welcome Rob as a member of Bisk’s Executive Leadership Team, and we know he will be a tremendous asset in helping us deliver exceptional digital learning experiences for our customers,” said CEO Michael Bisk.
Before being recruited to Pearson, Abramson worked at the law firm of Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts (now Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman) handling complex commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions for companies in a variety of industries. Abramson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Emory University and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law. He also serves as an adjunct faculty member at several universities.
Bisk also announced Chief Financial Officer Todd Wegner’s move from an interim to permanent role. Wegner will continue to lead Bisk’s Finance and Technology departments with a focus on strategic investments and partnerships. “Bisk has a lot of opportunity in the industry, and I am extremely excited to be in a position to help grow the business and accelerate automation to help meet our partners’ goals,” said Wegner. Prior to Bisk, Wegner served as CFO for the largest division at publishing and education leader Scholastic. He has held numerous leadership roles across Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies.
“Todd and Rob not only bring steep experience and superior talent to Bisk, they also bring a refreshing desire to help our business win, a history of success, and a knack for partnering well with internal and external stakeholders. Perhaps most importantly, they are a true delight to work with,” says Misty Brown Fischer, Chief People Officer for Bisk.
About Bisk Education, Inc.
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online program management services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University and the University of Notre Dame. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
