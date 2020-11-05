BYOBikes’ Saints Game Day Dinner On November 15 Will Raise Funds For Bike Giveaway
Award-winning jambalaya and dessert served curbside from 11 to 2 pm to raise money to build and give away bikes to at-risk children in New Orleans.
100% of the proceeds from the sale of these meals will be used directly to purchase bikes & accessories for the kids.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BYOBikes’ mission is to build as many bicycles as possible and get them into the hands of at-risk youth and underprivileged children in New Orleans in time for Christmas. Co-founders Ali Brown, and her father, Robin Tate, do this by holding events and fundraisers, like the ‘Walk or Drive-Up Saints Game Dinner!”. Once funds are raised to purchase the bikes, volunteers help them build and give away the bikes at their Annual Christmas of the Spokes.
— Ali Brown
To support this great cause and support the New Orleans community, you can walk by or drive up to 6078 Marshal Foch Street (in Lakeview) on Sunday, November 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up dinner and dessert. Sponsor, Robert LaFleur of Mike’s Hardware, will provide it's Award-Winning Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya (served in a half or full pan) and Sponsor, Big Easy Blends will add Snow Cone Pouches for dessert. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these meals will be used directly to purchase bikes & accessories for the kids. Orders can be sent to info@byobikes.org and upon receipt, she will send a link to pay online or you can pay in person.
During its annual Celebration of the Spokes event, BYOBikes brings together volunteers and members of the New Orleans Police Department to build brand new bikes together. In 2019, its first year, 250 brand new bicycles were donated to kids of all ages at City Park. In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, BYOBikes created two smaller groups. The event will be held on December 4 & 5 at The Broad Theater (Mid-City) and on December 18 & 19 at Heroes of New Orleans (Algiers). Bike Builds are on each Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Bike Giveaways will be each Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can volunteer one day or all four!
BYOBikes' core purpose is to build a stronger, safer community. Brown said that her hope is that each bike gifted will lead its recipient to better things and better places. “We are building a stronger, safer community by spreading joy. We are giving these kids more than a bike, we are helping them learn about responsibility, promoting a healthier lifestyle, encouraging community involvement, and providing them with transportation to school and work. BYOBikes wants to use this platform to give back to New Orleans, a community that we love and cherish,” she said.
“Because BYOBikes is 100% volunteer-driven, all funds donated go towards gifting a child a bike and teaching him or her how to ride it. Every $150 collected buys a bicycle, helmet, a lock, lights, and a bicycle safety course. We provide these additional resources to ensure that each child learns how to ride a bike safely and responsibly,” Tate added.
BYOBikes is a non-profit 501©(3) relies on the donations of funds to purchase the bikes, volunteers to build the bikes, and the assistance of local community organizations to distribute the bikes. Donations are accepted year-round through its website, BYOBikes Facebook page, or by mail at 6063 Marshall Foch, New Orleans, LA 70124 Office: 504-324-8433. For more information please contact Ali Brown at ali@byobikes.org
