BYOBikes’ Saints Game Day Dinner On November 15 Will Raise Funds For Bike Giveaway

BYOBIKES SAINTS GAME DAY MEAL NOVEMBER 15 FROM 11 AM TO 2 PM Volunteer, Donate or Sponsor and help us giveaway more bikes! Help BYOBikes build and giveaway bikes to NOLA children - spread the joy!

Award-winning jambalaya and dessert served curbside from 11 to 2 pm to raise money to build and give away bikes to at-risk children in New Orleans.

100% of the proceeds from the sale of these meals will be used directly to purchase bikes & accessories for the kids.” — Ali Brown