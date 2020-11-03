MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

October 26, 2020 to November 2, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, October 26, 2020, through Monday, November 2, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 49 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

A Springfield Armory XDV9 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus G2c 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2600 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Ramirez Francisco Ramirez, of District Heights, MD, and 19-year-old Vincent Lee Alston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-153-675

A Ruger Magnum Security 6 .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Delonte Kenneth Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 20-153-785

A Taurus G2c 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Orlando Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 20-153-800

A Fabrique Nationale D’Armes de Guerre .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Webster Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-153-813

An Amadeo Rossi M877 .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3100 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-153-966

A Taurus 24/7 G2 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of 54th Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-154-005

A Taurus PT92 AFS 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Harun Dalata, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Counterfeit Vehicle Documents, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-154-021

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

A Taurus PT-745c .45 caliber handgun, a Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun, a Lorcin L25 .25 caliber handgun, and a Taurus PT-25 .25 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1200 G Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Hugh Rorie, of Northeast, D.C., 34-year-old Victoria Rorie, of Northeast, D.C, and 28-year-old Antoine Marcus Rorie, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-154-192

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Gary Cornell Hicks, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-154-375

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 20-154-482

A Rossi 851 .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Sophia Lynette Kyle, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and False Representation of Authority to Practice. CCN: 20-154-492

A Taurus Slim PT-709 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Johnathan Misher, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 20-154-499

A Glock 29 Gen4 .10 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Rashon Hall, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 20-154-601

A Springfield Armory XD55 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 11th Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-154-634

Thursday, October 29, 2020

A Canik 55 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 35 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-154-756

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jaliel Cortez Holland, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free School Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 20-154-961

Friday, October 30, 2020

A .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-155-164

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-155-188

A Winchester 6B .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1700 block of 4th Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-155-304

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4900 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old David Enrique Perez, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-155-326

An Intratec 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-155-382

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Linden Place, Northeast. CCN: 20-155-400

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1200 block of I Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Dorrick Antonio Freeman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-155-426

A Ruger 39 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 20-155-484

A Ruger .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 54th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-155-489

A Jimenez Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-155-550

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Maurico Shavon Mckie, of Newport News, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 20-155-632

Saturday, October 31, 2020

A Taurus Armas PT111 G2a 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Walter Gibbs, of Northwest, D.C., for Counterfeit Tags, Counterfeit Vehicle Documents, No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 20-155-678

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old John Patrick Bradley, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 20-155-740