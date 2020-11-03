» News » 2020 » Missouri State Parks holds virtual Missouri Trails...

Missouri State Parks holds virtual Missouri Trails Advisory board meeting Nov. 14

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 3, 2020 – Missouri State Parks invites the public to attend the biannual Missouri Trails Advisory board meeting on Saturday, Nov. 14. The meeting will be held virtually via WebEx, beginning at 10 a.m. This meeting is open to the public.

The health and safety of all visitors to state office buildings are a priority. Due to recent concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, this board meeting will be held virtually. To receive an invite to the board meeting, please email your request to mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov by Nov. 12, or join on Nov. 14 by calling 650-479-3207 and enter meeting access code: 133 148 6442.

The agenda will include reviewing the RTP Open Project Selection Process. For more information, please call 573-751-0848.

The Missouri Trails Advisory Board consists of nine voting members appointed by the Missouri State Parks division director. New board members are appointed based upon experience with trail use and trail construction, community involvement, trail user group participation, ability to represent other trail users, ability to devote adequate time to the duties, ADA knowledge and experience.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

