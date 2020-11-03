Jasmine Ortiz's Horror Flick-Inspired “Trick or Treat” Music Video Reaches Over 200K Views in Just Three Days
The video that combines elements from the artist's favorite horror films truly captures the essence of her single about date “ghosting”.GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 200,000 views in just three days following the official premiere, Jasmine Ortiz’s horror flick-inspired video for her newly released single “Trick or Treat”, could not have arrived at a better time, just one day prior to Halloween. The video that combines elements from Jasmine's favorite horror films truly captures the essence of her song about date “ghosting”.
The “Trick or Treat” video features Jasmine personifying different roles and in scenes reenacted from or inspired by Hollywood blockbusters and classic horror flicks. She dons a yellow raincoat and holds a big red balloon, an allusion to “It”, the 2017 movie based on the book of the same title by author Stephen King. She walks the halls of a huge, beautiful mansion with a long hatchet a la Jack Nicholson in the 1980 “The Shining”, with a pair of spooky twins also making an appearance and an impromptu cameo by "Friday the 13th's" 'Jason'. The video goes black-and-white for the reenactment of one of the most unforgettable, famous murder scenes in movie history: “the shower” in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 “Psycho”.
The video for “Trick or Treat” which pays homage to Jasmine’s "absolute favorite holiday" was co-produced by Jasmine herself along with father Herbert Ortiz and her filmmaker mother, Maria Picon, who also directed. “This was Jasmine’s first time working with me on the pre-production side of her music videos - so that was exciting and fun!” said Picon.
To keep the Halloween spirit going, Jasmine is hosting a costume contest running through November 5th. The grand prize is $500 which will be awarded to one lucky fan for the Best Halloween Costume!
For a chance to win the grand prize or one of the other runner up prizes, fans must: 1) Follow Jasmine on Instagram at @iamjasmineortiz and repost her ‘Trick or Treat Contest 2020’ post on their story tagging @iamjasmineortiz; 2) Post a photo wearing their best Halloween costume and tag @iamjasmineortiz and #trickortreatcontest2020. The winner will be announced on Nov 6th!
“Trick or Treat” is an alternative pop song about the challenges dealing with dating and getting "ghosted" when a love interest stops communicating with a partner--or “disappears” like a ghost. "Trick or Treat highlights how spooky that feeling can be," says the songstress. Jasmine penned and produced the song, which marks a new musical direction for the 20-year-old artist who has gained popularity with her danceable reggaeton tracks. "'Trick or Treat' belongs in the American alternative pop scene with both an ethereal and electronic feel," opines Jasmine. The single and video are released under KGB Records.
“Trick or Treat” is the artist's eighth single in a musical career that was publicly launched about two years ago online. Of Puerto Rican, Salvadoran and Spanish descent, the bilingual/bicultural songstress began her musical journey performing and recording reggaeton, releasing dance-friendly tracks, and collaborating with popular artists like Swiftondemand and YBN Almighty Jay as well as renowned producers TrackDilla and Cesar Da Emperor, responsible for hits by Tyga and Post Malone.
To view "Trick or Treat" official video, please visit Jasmine's YouTube page at @iamjasmineortiz
For more information about Jasmine Ortiz: www.linkkle.com/iamjasmineortiz
