Bestselling Author Andrew Avner Celebrates National Family Literacy Month With TORO’s a Book a Day Giveaway
“A charming and engaging fantasy with characters readers will love and a strong positive message.” —Kirkus Reviews
Parents who read to their kids stimulate them on so many levels, priming them to succeed inside and outside of the classroom while enriching their lives in perpetuity.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November is National Family Literacy Month, and TORO author Andrew Avner is celebrating in a big way by inviting families everywhere to join him for the festivities. To encourage kin to read together, the debut author is giving away a book a day of his autographed Latinx middle grade novel TORO.
— Andrew Avner
Avner believes TORO can help promote family literacy by bringing parents and children—even siblings and different generations—together with its inspiring story about a young Spanish cow who dreams the impossible. “The benefits of reading with relatives are countless,” says Avner. “Parents who read to their kids stimulate them on so many levels, priming them to succeed inside and outside of the classroom while enriching their lives in perpetuity. Reading conjures new worlds and ideas, encourages a sense of wonder, and rouses the imagination.” After a moment, the author continues matter-of-factly, “I’ve yet to meet a person who’s wished to be less articulate and well read.”
TORO’s a Book a Day Giveaway promotion will run seven days a week through the month of November on TORO’s social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The rules are simple: 1) Participants should “Like” and/or “Follow” TORO on social media; 2) Participants should “Share,” “Repost,” and/or “Retweet” TORO’s post for the day, tagging TORO and hashtagging #ToroBookaDayGiveaway and #NationalFamilyLiteracyMonth. One lucky winner will be selected per day and will be notified and announced via social media.
National Family Literacy Month, founded by the National Center for Families Learning, celebrates the work literacy programs do to empower families. It also presents an opportunity for libraries, schools, and educational programs to emphasize the important role that families play in the education of their children by planning activities and events throughout November that focus on families learning together. While the number and kind of activities being held may look different this year, Avner reminds us that there are still wonderful, practical options. “If your local library is physically closed, they’re still open online and offer a variety of virtual programs, events, and activities,” says the author. “Titles like TORO are also available as audiobooks and eBooks.”
TORO is set in the colorful backdrop of Pamplona, Spain during the fiesta of San Fermín and the running of the bulls, famed as one of the most exhilarating, dangerous, and spectacular events around the world. Ultimately, it’s a heartfelt, coming-of-age fable told from the cattle’s point of view. Like Charlotte’s Web, The Jungle Book, and Fantastic Mr. Fox, anthropomorphic talking animals drive the narrative.
Alicía Catalina Cortés is a fast and fiery Spanish cow who desperately wants to run with the bulls in Pamplona—but since she’s a cow, tradition forbids her to partake in the fiesta of San Fermín. Through her journey, Alicía learns that to be noble and brave, she must follow her dream and her heart, even if it means defying tradition.
Available in paperback, audiobook, and eBook formats, the beloved children’s novel has already received a number of accolades since its September release. In addition to positive reviews, TORO recently won the NYC Big Book Award for “Best Audiobook” and “Distinguished Favorite” in the Juvenile Fiction category. Currently, the novel is nominated for a prestigious Cybils Award in the Elementary/Middle Grade Speculative Fiction category. It’s also being considered for the Odyssey Award, Newbery Medal, and National Book Award.
TORO Kindle and paperback editions are available now via Amazon and all major book retailers. TORO audiobook is available via Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books.
For more information about TORO, please visit: www.andrewavner.com/toro
About Andrew Avner
Philadelphian Andrew Avner graduated with honors from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Television. After working in Manhattan with Academy Award-winning producer David Brown, Avner relocated to Los Angeles to develop his own original material. He’s currently writing and producing short films for The Walt Disney Company while penning his next novel. For more information about Andrew Avner, please visit him at www.andrewavner.com and follow him on Twitter at @AndrewAvner, Instagram at @AndrewAvner, and Facebook at @Andrew.Avner.
About Black Rose Writing
Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company, established in 2006, features books from an array of fiction, non-fiction, and children’s book genres, all having one thing in common, an individual’s originality and hard work. Black Rose Writing is a proud member of IBPA (Independent Book Publishers Association), a recognized ITW (International Thriller Writers) publisher, a member of Publishers Marketplace, and currently serving on the Ingram Publisher Advisory Board.
