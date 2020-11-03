All 18 community trout ponds have been stocked this fall

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at the last five community trout ponds as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.

The following locations are ready for anglers to catch trout: Lake Petocka (Bondurant), Terra Lake (Johnston), Ada Hayden Lake (Ames), Scharnberg Pond (Spencer) and Blue Pit (Mason City).

All fall community trout stockings were unannounced this year and family fishing events were not held to help reduce the crowd size at stocking locations and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber or small simple spinners such as a panther martin or mepps is all you need to get in on the fun.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to the coldwater streams in northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Find more information about trout fishing in Iowa on the DNR trout fishing webpage.