Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,781 in the last 365 days.

Governor awards more than $4 million to state agencies as part of COVID-19 equipment program

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $4 million to seven state law enforcement and judicial agencies for equipment to help ensure the safety of employees and others associated with those departments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ivey awarded $585,000 each to the following agencies: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Department of Corrections, Alabama Department of Youth Services, Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles, Alabama Administrative Office of Courts, Alabama Office of Prosecution Services and the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Funds are being provided to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.

“Representatives of these agencies, whether they patrol the highways, staff our prisons or guard our courtrooms, put themselves in harm’s way to protect us even without the threat of COVID-19,” Gov. Ivey said. “These funds will provide the resources they require to minimize the threat of being impacted by the ongoing pandemic. I commend their service and want to ensure they have the resources they need to do their already tough jobs safely.”

The agencies will use the grants to purchase protective equipment including masks, gloves, sanitizers, thermal temperature monitors or other items the agencies deem necessary to ensure safety.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants. ADECA also provided protective equipment kits to many police and sheriffs’ departments in Alabama.

“Supplying funds for this equipment will help reduce one less threat for our law enforcement agencies and court systems, and it is something that can be put to good use at any time,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley

You just read:

Governor awards more than $4 million to state agencies as part of COVID-19 equipment program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.