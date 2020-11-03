Governor awards more than $4 million to state agencies as part of COVID-19 equipment program

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $4 million to seven state law enforcement and judicial agencies for equipment to help ensure the safety of employees and others associated with those departments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ivey awarded $585,000 each to the following agencies: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Department of Corrections, Alabama Department of Youth Services, Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles, Alabama Administrative Office of Courts, Alabama Office of Prosecution Services and the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Funds are being provided to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.

“Representatives of these agencies, whether they patrol the highways, staff our prisons or guard our courtrooms, put themselves in harm’s way to protect us even without the threat of COVID-19,” Gov. Ivey said. “These funds will provide the resources they require to minimize the threat of being impacted by the ongoing pandemic. I commend their service and want to ensure they have the resources they need to do their already tough jobs safely.”

The agencies will use the grants to purchase protective equipment including masks, gloves, sanitizers, thermal temperature monitors or other items the agencies deem necessary to ensure safety.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants. ADECA also provided protective equipment kits to many police and sheriffs’ departments in Alabama.

“Supplying funds for this equipment will help reduce one less threat for our law enforcement agencies and court systems, and it is something that can be put to good use at any time,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

