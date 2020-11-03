Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SUPPORTING THE AMERICAN DREAM PLAN FOR THE HISPANIC AMERICAN COMMUNITY

The American Dream Plan is a blueprint intended to protect the economic, educational and civic liberties for the Hispanic-American community.

MARIO RODRIGUEZ, CHAIRMAN HISPANIC 100
NOVEMBER 3, 2020

President Donald J. Trump has unveiled his vision for the American Dream Plan, a blueprint intended to protect the economic, educational and civic liberties for the Hispanic-American community. Under the American Dream Plan, President Trump is committed to enhancing opportunity and protection of the Hispanic-American community by providing advancements in small business opportunities, increasing household income, providing opportunity for home ownership, the option for school of choice, and personalized healthcare.

I commend the President for recognizing the long withstanding contributions that the Hispanic community has given to our wonderful nation. I also commend the President for unveiling a plan that will provide opportunity, investment and protection to meriting Hispanic-American citizens.

Under the American Dream Plan, President Trump is committed to increasing the economic stability for all Hispanic-Americans, preserving their rightful place within the United States, and creating a permanent solution for DACA recipients that will ultimately benefit all Americans.

I support the American Dream Plan, and I support President Trump’s ambitious approach to uplifting, supporting, and protecting the Hispanic community. As the largest growing population, I understand the value in preserving and highlighting the Hispanic-American community, which is built on faith, family, and hard-work, which are the very principles that I strongly hold myself.

It is time that all parties work together to protect the Hispanic community, and provide a permanent solution for DACA recipients. Under President Trump’s American Dream Plan, this is achievable. I sponsor this impressive strategy, and will continue to offer my support however needed to see the American Dream Plan come to fruition for the benefit of the Hispanic-American community and all Americans within this great nation.

