The American Dream Plan is a blueprint intended to protect the economic, educational and civic liberties for the Hispanic-American community.SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUPPORTING THE AMERICAN DREAM PLAN FOR THE HISPANIC AMERICAN COMMUNITY
MARIO RODRIGUEZ, CHAIRMAN HISPANIC 100
NOVEMBER 3, 2020
President Donald J. Trump has unveiled his vision for the American Dream Plan, a blueprint intended to protect the economic, educational and civic liberties for the Hispanic-American community. Under the American Dream Plan, President Trump is committed to enhancing opportunity and protection of the Hispanic-American community by providing advancements in small business opportunities, increasing household income, providing opportunity for home ownership, the option for school of choice, and personalized healthcare.
I commend the President for recognizing the long withstanding contributions that the Hispanic community has given to our wonderful nation. I also commend the President for unveiling a plan that will provide opportunity, investment and protection to meriting Hispanic-American citizens.
Under the American Dream Plan, President Trump is committed to increasing the economic stability for all Hispanic-Americans, preserving their rightful place within the United States, and creating a permanent solution for DACA recipients that will ultimately benefit all Americans.
I support the American Dream Plan, and I support President Trump’s ambitious approach to uplifting, supporting, and protecting the Hispanic community. As the largest growing population, I understand the value in preserving and highlighting the Hispanic-American community, which is built on faith, family, and hard-work, which are the very principles that I strongly hold myself.
It is time that all parties work together to protect the Hispanic community, and provide a permanent solution for DACA recipients. Under President Trump’s American Dream Plan, this is achievable. I sponsor this impressive strategy, and will continue to offer my support however needed to see the American Dream Plan come to fruition for the benefit of the Hispanic-American community and all Americans within this great nation.
MARIO RODRIGUEZ
Hispanic 100
