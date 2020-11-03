Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,796 in the last 365 days.

Portugal is Named 'Europe's Leading Destination' for Fourth Consecutive Year at World Travel Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portugal has once again been voted Europe’s leading destination, now four years in a row, by the World Travel Awards. In all, Portugal won 27 European awards, including Madeira named Europe’s Leading Island Destination (fifth time in a row), Algarve named Europe’s Leading beach Destination (third consecutive year), and the Azores named Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination.

Also, Lisbon was named Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination, Porto was named Europe’s Leading City Break Destination and Turismo de Lisboa was awarded Europe’s Leading City Tourism Board.

In all, Portugal received 27 awards:

Europe’s Leading Destination – Portugal

Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination – Azores Islands

Europe’s Leading Beach Destination - Algarve

Europe’s Leading City Break Destination – Porto

Europe’s Leading Island Destination – Madeira Islands

Europe’s Leading City Tourist Board – Turismo de Lisboa

Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination – Lisbon

Europe’s Leading Cruise Port – Lisbon

Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction – Passadiços do Paiva

Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award – Dark Sky Alqueva

Europe’s Leading Tourism Development Project – Dark Sky Alqueva

Europe’s Leading Airline to Africa – TAP Air Portugal

Europe’s Leading Airline to South America – TAP Air Portugal

Europe’s Leading Inflight Magazine – UP Magazine / TAP Air Portugal

Europe’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort – Pestana Porto Santo All Inclusive Beach and Spa Resort

Europe’s Leading Boutique Hotel – Sublime Comporta, Portugal

Europe’s Leading Design Hotel – 1908 Lisboa Hotel, Portugal

Europe’s Leading Island Resort – Vila Baleira Resort

Europe’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel – Pestana CR7 Lisboa, Portugal

Europe’s Leading Lifestyle Resort – Conrad Algarve, Portugal

Europe’s Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel – Valverde Hotel, Portugal

Europe’s Leading Luxury Hotel – Belmond Reid’s Palace, Portugal

Europe’s Leading Luxury Resort & Villas – Dunas Douradas Beach Club, Portugal

Europe’s Leading Wine Region Hotel – L’AND Vineyards, Portugal

Europe’s Most Romatic Resort – Monte Santo Resort, Portugal

Europe’s Leading Hotel Management Company – Amazing Evolution Management

Europe’s Leading Boutique Hotel Operator – Amazing Evolution Management

“The fourth time must be the charm!” said Visit Portugal CEO Luis Araujo. “These awards are a wonderful recognition for the dedicated professionals throughout Portugal’s tourism industry and our many destination assets but, even more importantly this year, it shows that we have kept the trust of our domestic and international visitors with programs such as Clean & Safe, to keep people safe as they travel.”

###
About Visit Portugal:
Integrated in the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transition, Visit Portugal is the National Tourism Authority responsible for the promotion, enhancement and sustainability of tourism activity. It brings together in a single entity all the institutional skills related to boosting tourism, from supply to demand. With a privileged relationship with other public entities and economic agents, at home and abroad, Visit Portugal is committed to fulfilling the goal of strengthening tourism as one of the pillars of the growth of the Portuguese economy

Gareth Edmondson-Jones
GEJ Ink
+1 917-399-9355
email us here

You just read:

Portugal is Named 'Europe's Leading Destination' for Fourth Consecutive Year at World Travel Awards

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.