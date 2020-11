Portugal is Named 'Europe's Leading Destination' for Fourth Consecutive Year at World Travel Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portugal has once again been voted Europe’s leading destination, now four years in a row, by the World Travel Awards. In all, Portugal won 27 European awards, including Madeira named Europe’s Leading Island Destination (fifth time in a row), Algarve named Europe’s Leading beach Destination (third consecutive year), and the Azores named Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination.Also, Lisbon was named Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination, Porto was named Europe’s Leading City Break Destination and Turismo de Lisboa was awarded Europe’s Leading City Tourism Board.In all, Portugal received 27 awards:Europe’s Leading Destination – PortugalEurope’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination – Azores IslandsEurope’s Leading Beach Destination - AlgarveEurope’s Leading City Break Destination – PortoEurope’s Leading Island Destination – Madeira IslandsEurope’s Leading City Tourist Board – Turismo de LisboaEurope’s Leading Cruise Destination – LisbonEurope’s Leading Cruise Port – LisbonEurope’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction – Passadiços do PaivaEurope’s Responsible Tourism Award – Dark Sky AlquevaEurope’s Leading Tourism Development Project – Dark Sky AlquevaEurope’s Leading Airline to Africa – TAP Air PortugalEurope’s Leading Airline to South America – TAP Air PortugalEurope’s Leading Inflight Magazine – UP Magazine / TAP Air PortugalEurope’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort – Pestana Porto Santo All Inclusive Beach and Spa ResortEurope’s Leading Boutique Hotel – Sublime Comporta, PortugalEurope’s Leading Design Hotel – 1908 Lisboa Hotel, PortugalEurope’s Leading Island Resort – Vila Baleira ResortEurope’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel – Pestana CR7 Lisboa, PortugalEurope’s Leading Lifestyle Resort – Conrad Algarve, PortugalEurope’s Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel – Valverde Hotel, PortugalEurope’s Leading Luxury Hotel – Belmond Reid’s Palace, PortugalEurope’s Leading Luxury Resort & Villas – Dunas Douradas Beach Club, PortugalEurope’s Leading Wine Region Hotel – L’AND Vineyards, PortugalEurope’s Most Romatic Resort – Monte Santo Resort, PortugalEurope’s Leading Hotel Management Company – Amazing Evolution ManagementEurope’s Leading Boutique Hotel Operator – Amazing Evolution Management“The fourth time must be the charm!” said Visit Portugal CEO Luis Araujo. “These awards are a wonderful recognition for the dedicated professionals throughout Portugal’s tourism industry and our many destination assets but, even more importantly this year, it shows that we have kept the trust of our domestic and international visitors with programs such as Clean & Safe, to keep people safe as they travel.”###About Visit Portugal:Integrated in the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transition, Visit Portugal is the National Tourism Authority responsible for the promotion, enhancement and sustainability of tourism activity. It brings together in a single entity all the institutional skills related to boosting tourism, from supply to demand. With a privileged relationship with other public entities and economic agents, at home and abroad, Visit Portugal is committed to fulfilling the goal of strengthening tourism as one of the pillars of the growth of the Portuguese economy