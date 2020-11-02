Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Renal Dialysis Advisory Council to meet November 4

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 3, 2020

 

The Renal Dialysis Advisory Councils scheduled to meet Wednesday, November 4, at 10 a.m. via the Microsoft Teams link available below. 

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting 

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.  

Please feel free to contact Charlene Bell at bellc@dhec.sc.gov  or Lakiesha Wright at wrightln@dhec.sc.gov if you have any questions. 

