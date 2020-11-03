Game and Fish Commission to meet in Buffalo

Online attendance option available

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Nov. 17-18 in Buffalo. The public is invited to attend in person or via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter, regardless of their attendance method.

For those who would like to attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center, 63 North Burritt Avenue. The meeting will follow state public gathering recommendations which allow for 50 people in a confined space without restrictions. Face coverings are strongly encouraged if social distancing is not possible during the meeting.

To participate via ZOOM, registration is required. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions to join the meeting. Sign-up links for each day are available on the Commission webpage.

The Commission will hear informational presentations and updates on several items including the elk feedgrounds in Wyoming, Department efforts to review and evaluate trapping regulations, construction of the new Cody Regional Office and employee housing in Jackson.

The Commission will also be asked to vote to approve meeting dates and locations for 2021 and Chpt. 61 - Collection of Shed Antlers and Horns.

The public is also invited to tour on Nov. 18 of the Clear Creek rehabilitation and fish passage project with the Commission and Department Staff. Anyone interested should plan to meet at 10 a.m. at 207 South Bypass Road.

The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

