MDC closes kids fishing pond at Lost Valley Fish Hatchery for winter

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has closed the kids fishing pond for the winter at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery at Warsaw. The fishing pond will remain closed now through February.

MDC has closed the building as a COVID-19 precaution. The pond is closed because visitor traffic is very light during the cold winter months.

Lost Valley’s prime mission is to produce warm and cool-water fish species at the hatchery. The fish are stocked in rivers, lakes, and ponds throughout Missouri.

Many options remain for places to take a kid fishing during winter, and for everyone to enjoy the outdoors. For more information, visit https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

