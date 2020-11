St Johnsbury Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A405645

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (0802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/3/20 at 0625

STREET: Darling Hill Rd

TOWN: Burke, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burke Hollow Rd

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Patrick Gabert

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front, roof and sides

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/3/2020, the Vermont State Police responded to Darling Hill Rd for an overturned motor vehicle. Upon further investigation, the operator (Gabert) was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Gabert was transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released on a citation for to appear in Caledonia Court for DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/20 at 0800 hours

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks