New Year New You Can Start Today

In times of darkness, remember the light you had as a child”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 has been a year of hardship, job loss, business closures, dreams crushed, increased frustration, alcoholism, drug abuse, domestic abuse, gambling, arguments, divorces, suicides, and more. People’s nerves are being tested as families have been forced to quarantine for months with no normal breaks for work, school, friends, outsiders: even family who live in other homes. Emotions are running high as parents juggle at-home jobs and at-home schooling with nowhere to escape for sanity. Political arguments, debates and violence are erupting in cities across the nation. If we, as a society, don’t get in control of our emotions, we will implode like Lord of the Flies.
Today, VP Exclusive, an international life transformation organization restoring lives by transforming habits, thoughts, beliefs and behaviors, announced today the launch of a 30-day life transformation program to permanently release negative emotions at the subconscious level. This release creates a healing domino effect, clearing the root cause of sadness, hurt, abuse, poverty, and destruction, often formulated in early childhood, typically between the ages of 1 to 7.
“2020 has been a hard year. Emotions we didn’t even know existed have bubbled up and people are seeing new, and often ugly sides of their loved ones. It is taxing families, businesses, communities, and society. It’s time we take control of our emotions. If we don’t control them, they control us and the outcome of our lives,” says Veronica Parks, founder of VP Exclusive. Without releasing these negative emotions, the mind will continuously attract people and circumstances that trigger the same negative emotions and consequent reactions until the root cause is addressed and healed.
The VP Exclusive 30-Day Transformational Program uses no drugs, herbs, supplements or additional items to purchase. It is focused on changing habits around thoughts, beliefs, and actions. Fear, frustration, desire and urge stem from subconscious processes programmed from childhood.
“Our view of the world, how it works, and our place in it is formulated by our experiences and observations in early childhood,” says Parks. “This programming determines our actions and reactions throughout our lives, thus building the life we have today. To change our life, we have to change our programming. We do that by addressing our habits of thought, belief, action and reaction.”
As the holidays near, stress levels and poor eating habits tend to rise. It’s more important this year than ever before to gain control over emotions before the holidays and enter 2021 with a fresh start and a strong core belief in how to make that happen.
About VP Exclusive
VP Exclusive is an international life transformation organization restoring lives by transforming habits, thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors. Founded by Veronica Parks, Soul Healer and Wellness Coach, VP Exclusive empowers people to bio hack their minds and bodies to live healthier, happier lives. Using an integrated holistic approach of energy work, nutrition, nature, meditation, timeline therapy, and other natural modalities, VP Exclusive solutions can increase emotional wellbeing and dramatically improve relationships with love, family, finance, and career. For more information, visit vpexclusive.com.
