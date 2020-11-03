MDC’s Runge Nature Center announces November programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City will continue to offer a limited schedule of free public programs in November. Most programs will either take place outdoors or will be offered virtually in order to ensure public safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. All participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose at all in-person events.

The nature center has released its program schedule for the month of November at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZPf. Most programs require registration in advance, and space is limited.

To protect the health and safety of visitors and staff at the nature center, total building occupancy will be limited to 50 people at any time. During busy times, some visitors may need to wait outside until other guests exit the building. Visitors will need to use enter- and exit-only doors, and should bring their own drinking water, as drinking fountains will be out of service. Guests must practice physical distancing and frequent handwashing. Guests should also wear a mask covering their mouth and nose while inside the nature center.

November programs at the nature center will include:

Deer Processing Saturday, Nov. 7, 1–3:30 p.m.–noon — ages 6+ Learn how to skin and process the deer you harvest this year. We will cover techniques, safety tips, and answer any questions you have about preparing your deer for the freezer. All children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174149.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 1–3:30 p.m.–noon — ages 6+ Learn how to skin and process the deer you harvest this year. We will cover techniques, safety tips, and answer any questions you have about preparing your deer for the freezer. All children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174149. Xplor Magazine: Predator Power — Virtual Program Thursday, Nov. 12, 10–10:30 a.m. — all ages Predators aren’t mean or vicious — they’re just trying to survive. Explore the adaptations Missouri’s predators have for survival and the role they play in our natural world during this virtual program. Check out the November/December Xplor magazine to discover more about Missouri predators! Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174979.

Thursday, Nov. 12, 10–10:30 a.m. — all ages Predators aren’t mean or vicious — they’re just trying to survive. Explore the adaptations Missouri’s predators have for survival and the role they play in our natural world during this virtual program. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174979. Fall Feature — Virtual Programs Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30–7 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 24, 1–1:30 p.m. — all ages Fall is here! With cooler temperatures, plants and animals will start to change and prepare for the winter. Join us for a virtual program hosted by Runge naturalists. Each program will cover a different aspect of our natural world. Registration required for Nov. 12 at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174496 Registration required for Nov. 24 at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174497

Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30–7 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 24, 1–1:30 p.m. — all ages Fall is here! With cooler temperatures, plants and animals will start to change and prepare for the winter. Join us for a virtual program hosted by Runge naturalists. Each program will cover a different aspect of our natural world. Registration required for Nov. 12 at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174496 Registration required for Nov. 24 at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174497 Outdoor Skills: Pellet Rifles — Outdoor Program Tuesday, Nov. 17, 3:30–4:30 p.m. — ages 10+ Learn the basics of shooting a pellet rifle: How to load, aim, and make your best shot, all while staying safe. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and dress for the weather. Note: the outdoor shooting range at Runge Nature Center is not ADA accessible. Participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174493.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 3:30–4:30 p.m. — ages 10+ Learn the basics of shooting a pellet rifle: How to load, aim, and make your best shot, all while staying safe. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and dress for the weather. Note: the outdoor shooting range at Runge Nature Center is not ADA accessible. Participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174493. Outdoor Skills: Atlatl — Outdoor Program Thursday, Nov. 19, 3:30–4:30 p.m. — ages 10+ An atlatl is a hunting tool created more than 20,000 years ago. Explore the history of the atlatl and how it is used today. Staff will demonstrate technique and give participants the chance to throw this primitive hunting tool. Participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174978.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 3:30–4:30 p.m. — ages 10+ An atlatl is a hunting tool created more than 20,000 years ago. Explore the history of the atlatl and how it is used today. Staff will demonstrate technique and give participants the chance to throw this primitive hunting tool. Participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174978. The Hikers: Graham Cave State Park — Outdoor Program Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. — ages 18+ Put on your hiking boots and hike the trails at Graham Cave State Park. Bring lunch, water, bug repellant, and rain gear if rain threatens. Participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/172068.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. — ages 18+ Put on your hiking boots and hike the trails at Graham Cave State Park. Bring lunch, water, bug repellant, and rain gear if rain threatens. Participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/172068. Fireside Stories & Night Hike — Outdoor Programs Tuesday, Nov. 24, 7–9 p.m. — ages 6+ Join us at the nature center as we tell stories of lore around the campfire, and a short, naturalist-led night hike on the Runge trails. Dress for the weather on this cool autumn evening. Participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174494.

Nature center guests can conveniently manage program registration online at mdc.mo.gov/centralevents. The first step in registering for a program is creating a profile, then signing up for future programs is simple. Once registrants create a profile and register for events, they will receive details about those specific programs.

Sign up for email and/or text updates from Runge Nature Center and other conservation news at mdc.mo.gov/GovDelivery.

Events at Runge Nature Center are free, thanks to the one-eighth of 1 percent conservation sales tax. Runge Nature Center, located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Thursday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Trails at the nature center are open every day, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

For more information about events at Runge Conservation Nature Center, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/runge-nature-center, or call the nature center at (573) 526-5544.