Traffic Fatality: I-395 near Exit Two, Southwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a crash that occurred on Friday, October 23, 2020, on I-395 Southwest, near Exit 2.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 4:30 am, a box truck was traveling southbound on I-395 when it collided with a construction flatbed truck, with two employees on the bed of the truck, at the listed location. Members of DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment. On Monday, November 2, 2020, one of the employees who was on the flatbed truck succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 44 year-old Anthony Edward Nickens, of Capitol Heights, MD.