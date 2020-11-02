Gazprom Neft bitumen-derivative products launched on the retail building-materials market

Gazpromneft-Bitumen Materials — operator of the Gazprom Neft bitumens business — has concluded a Cooperation and Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia’s leading DIY retailer Leroy Merlin Vostok. The agreement was signed by Dmitry Orlov, Director General, Gazpromneft-Bitumen Materials, and Erwan Dupuy, Deputy CEO, Leroy Merlin.

Gazprom Neft waterproofing products will be made available for retail through the Leroy Merlin hypermarket network in Moscow, the Moscow Oblast and other regions of Russia, with the main products being mastics and primers — typically used on low-rise residential buildings — sold under Gazprom Neft’s own “Brit” trademark. Both parties have agreed to put in place a system for sharing market information and engaging in joint marketing and customer promotions.

The first batches of Brit products have already been made available at Leroy Merlin’s MaxiPRO professional construction outlets, under this agreement.

“Gazprom Neft’s product range runs to more than 200 kinds of high-tech bitumen-derivative products, many of which are actively used in high-rise construction and in utilities and housing development projects. Partnering with the leading building-materials retail chain, and moving into a new retail market for the bitumens business, will help increase sales, geographically, by further widening consumer usage of our products.” Dmitry Orlov Director General, Gazpromneft-Bitumen Materials

“Leroy Merlin always strives to offer our clients the widest possible selection of goods and services. Partnering with Gazprom Neft gives us the opportunity to update and expand our range of bitumen-based building materials. Collaborating with one of Russia’s leading oil companies offers our customers access to products already in successful usage, including in major infrastructure projects.” Erwan Dupuy Deputy CEO, Leroy Merlin

* The Do-It-Yourself (DIY) market is focussed mainly on materials for doing-up apartments and low-rise residential buildings. Outlets in this sector sell home decoration materials, furniture, tools, bathroom fittings and a wide range of building materials, through retail and small wholesale outlets.