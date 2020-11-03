Overhead Sign Replacement Work this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overhead sign replacement work in various locations in Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, November 3-6 weather permitting.

Sign replacement work with lane closures will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day in the following locations:

Northbound I-79 between the Carnegie (Exit 57) and the I-376 Pittsburgh/Airport (Exit 59A/B) interchanges

Southbound Route 28 between the East Ohio Street (Exit 1B) and the Veterans Bridge/Monroeville and Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport off-ramps

All ramps will remain open during the work.

Crews from Bronder Technical will conduct the replacement work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

