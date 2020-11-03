Route 28 Shoulder Closures this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 28 in O’Hara and Harmar townships, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday, November 3-5 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between RIDC Park and the Harmar (Exit 11) interchange. Shoulder restrictions will occur in both directions of Route 28. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

