State Route 8015 – Clarks Summit I-81 NB Exit 194 Ramp - Short-Term Detour Scheduled for Bridge Repairs in South Abington Township

Dunmore, PA – SR 8015 (South Abington Township, Lackawanna County), the off-ramp for Interstate 81 Northbound at Clarks Summit (Exit 194), will be closed for Department force bridge repairs utilizing a short-term detour beginning on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM and reopen by 6:00 PM.

The detour route to exit I-81 Northbound towards Clarks Summit and access the PA Turnpike Interstate 476 is as follows:

• Interstate 81 North to Exit 197 (Waverly) to SR 632 West to Interstate 81 South

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit www.penndot.gov/District4.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570-963-4044

# # #

