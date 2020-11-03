Northampton County: UGI Utility Work

​ County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer Twp. Road name: Freemansburg Avenue Between: Berks Street and Stones Crossing Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Please use caution. Start date: 11/3/20 Est completion date: 12/1/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: