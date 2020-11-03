University of Freiburg and Park Systems Europe announce the 4th NanoScientific Forum Europe on September 15-17, 2021
The 4th NSFE 2021 will be hosted by Dr. Thorsten Hugel and Dr. Bizan Balzer from the Institute of Physical Chemistry, University Freiburg.
We expect to exchange the latest cutting-edge applications at the NSFE2021 and are happy to present our results on nanotribology of soft tissue, single polymers and triboelectricity.”FREIBURG, GERMANY, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th NanoScientific Forum Europe (NSFE 2021) will be hosted by Dr. Thorsten Hugel and Dr. Bizan Balzer from the Institute of Physical Chemistry, University Freiburg.
— Dr. Thorsten Hugel and Dr. Bizan Balzar, University of Freiburg
After the successful 3rd virtual edition of the 2020 NSFE, we are excited to invite researchers from all fields of Scanning Probe Microscopy to the fourth edition of the NanoScientific Forum Europe as a live event in the charming city of Freiburg, Germany.
Similar to the 2020 NSFE, the scientific program of the conference will follow the latest research trends and research topics dealing with improving the life standards of today and the future. In particular, the focus will be laid on nanoscale functional materials, such as organics, organic/inorganic hybrid semiconductors, nano- and biomaterials, as well as the development of novel nanometrology methods. A special session during the event will be dedicated to Nanotribology via Scanning Probe Microscopy and its Applications.
"The AFM has become the most versatile tool to investigate the surface of materials at the nano- and microscale. Applications range from topological via mechanical to electrical, chemical and magnetic properties. We expect to exchange the latest cutting-edge applications at the NSFE2021 and are happy to present our results on nanotribology of soft tissue, single polymers and triboelectricity. We are very much looking forward to hosting the NSFE2021 in the beautiful city of Freiburg next to the Black Forest." proudly comment the hosts of NSFE 2021, Dr. Thorsten Hugel and Dr. Bizan Balzar, University of Freiburg.
The NSFE 2021 will include keynote lectures on different AFM applications, poster sessions and contributed lectures enabling young scientists to present their research projects, live hands-on-sessions on Park Systems AFM instruments, where you can learn the tips and tricks on various AFM techniques, and an exciting social program.
For more information contact:
Justyna Sliwa, Conference Organizer
info@nanoscientificforum.com +49 (0) 621 490896-50
www.nanoscientificforum.com
Sponsored by Park Systems and NanoScientific Journal, NanoScientific conferences are offered world-wide to showcase advanced AFM applications and methodology, creating a link between research needs and technological solutions, driven by voice from the field.
About NanoScientific Conferences
NSFE series is an open European AFM User Forum focusing on sharing and exchanging the cutting-edge research for both materials and life science disciplines using Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM).
Visit www.nanoscientificforum.com for more information.
Justyna Sliwa
NSFE Orga Team
+49 621 490896-50
