Fraunhofer IMWS and Park Systems invite for International Symposium on Failure Analysis and Material Testing - FAMT 2021
The symposium gathers the professionals from the electronic industry to discuss innovative testing methods and tools for failure analysis of the future.
In the symposium, we will present new approaches that will help industry to develop robust electronic products and support reliable operation under the particular environmental conditions.”MANNHEIM, GERMANY, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraunhofer Institute for Microstructure of Materials and Systems IMWS and Park Systems are inviting for International Symposium on Failure Analysis and Material Testing - FAMT 2021 (in a virtual format). The symposium gathers the professionals from the electronic industry to discuss innovative testing methods and tools for failure analysis of the future.
— Frank Altmann, Head of Business Unit Electronics at Fraunhofer IMWS
Advancing miniaturization shapes our modern high-tech world. The design complexity of electronic components and the heterogeneity of new materials constantly increase with decreasing device sizes. New-engineered products need to secure a high level of reliability, sustainability, and longevity to meet the international quality standards. Detection and classification of nanometer-sized material defects require characterization methods with a resolution in the nanometer range.
“High integration density is a constant challenge to the quality and reliability of the components, therefore more sophisticated methods for failure analysis are of fundamental importance. In the symposium, we will present new approaches that will help industry to develop robust electronic products and support reliable operation under the particular environmental conditions”, comments Frank Altmann, Head of Business Unit Electronics at Fraunhofer IMWS.
The program will include keynote talks ranging from case studies in the semiconductor device applications, innovative methods and tools for material characterization and defect review, emerging applications in the electronic industry up to future methods for increasing line productivity, efficiency, and yield. The symposium is going to be held as a virtual event. Access is free of charge.
More information: www.parksystems.com/FAMT2021symposium
About the Fraunhofer Institute for Microstructure of Materials and Systems IMWS
The Fraunhofer Institute for Microstructure of Materials and Systems IMWS offers microstructure-based diagnostics and technology development for innovative materials, components and systems. Building on its core competencies in high-performance microstructure analysis and microstructure-based materials design, the Institute investigates questions of functionality and application performance as well as the reliability, safety and service life of materials used in various market and business areas with major importance for social and economic development. For its partners in industry and the public sector, Fraunhofer IMWS enables the accelerated development of new materials, increases material efficiency and cost-effectiveness, and helps to conserve resources. In doing so, the Institute contributes to ensuring the innovative capacity of key future fields and to sustainability as the greatest challenge of the 21st century. To learn more about Fraunhofer IMWS, please visit https://www.imws.fraunhofer.de/en.html
About Park Systems
Park Systems is the fastest growing and world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems, with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the semiconductor and data storage industries, chemistry, materials, physics and life sciences. Our mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world’s most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world’s top 20 largest semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA, Mannheim, Germany, Beijing, China, Tokyo, Japan, Singapore, and Mexico City, Mexico. To learn more about Park Systems, please visit http://www.parksystems.com
