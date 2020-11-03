State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 Northbound between MM 54-56 is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident. Interstate 91 Southbound in the same area is slow going to a few motor vehicles off the road as well.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.