Fort Bend County COVID-19 Business Recovery Virtual Conference
Learn from Industry Experts and Consultants on how to Rebound and Rebuild during a Pandemic.
Our goal is to ensure Fort Bend Small Businesses have the access they need to grow through the pandemic!”SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Bend County has led the charge to assist local businesses recover from the devastating effects of COVID-19. Beginning in July of this year, the Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court launched a multi-level consultation program focused on the recovery and progression of the small business community in its area.
— Judge KP George
This program is known as the “Fort Bend County Entrepreneur Initiative”. One of the most impactful elements of the program is the Fort Bend County COVID-19 Business Recovery Virtual Conference.
Fort Bend County COVID-19 Business Recovery Virtual Conference is a free small business conference you can attend virtually for new insights about growing your business. This small business seminar includes expert speakers on several topics such as recovery & growth tactics, management strategies, and marketing tips.
Who attends?
• Small Business owners and leaders in Fort Bend County
You’ll walk away with:
• Invaluable lessons and insights from top CEOs, business giants, and thought leaders.
• Insight into where your business is today—and the next steps to take it where you want to go.
• Unstoppable momentum to keep driving your business forward.
When?
• Saturday, November 7th. 9:00am – 1:00pm
Cost
• Absolutely FREE!!!
Tickets are going FAST and space is limited. We do not want you to miss this invaluable experience! Click this LINK below to confirm your attendance.
More information about the Fort Bend Entrepreneur Program:
Entrepreneurs throughout Fort Bend County will receive one-on-one business coaching by local and national highly trained business coaches and consultants, invaluable monthly virtual and face to face virtual business resiliency courses, a customized COVID-19 business recovery plan, monthly mastermind strategy meetings, and six months of free access to a robust online business consulting program. Both during and after COVID-19, this will provide Fort Bend County entrepreneurs with the knowledge and support they need to bounce back and sustain. The program will be offered to 750 businesses located in Fort Bend County. For more information on this free program, go to www.fortbendentrepreneur.com.
This program has been facilitated by Carter Brothers Consulting LLP: Managing Partners: Stephen Levi Carter, MBA and Dr. Sterling L. Carter.
