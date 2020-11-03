Halmahera Resources Welcomes Special Utility Vehicle
The Diversity & Inclusion truck is a symbol of inclusionJAKARTA, JAVA, INDONESIA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce that the Maintenance team at Halmahera Project exploration site were excited to accept delivery of a brand new Komatsu 930E-5 haul truck that stands out from the rest - its tray has been painted pink in celebration of Halmahera Resources’ diversion and inclusion policy.
The company focuses on strengthening our inclusion culture by providing advice on ways to mitigate bias and ensuring that all people are respected, valued and free from discrimination.
Low Tanjung, Human Resources Deputy Director, identified an opportunity to work with the suppliers, Komatsu and DTHiload, to implement the initiative. Low Tanjung believes that similar symbols send a powerful message to our employees: “The Diversity & Inclusion truck might look different, but it does exactly the same job as all the other trucks in the pit, it carries the same amount of dirt. Just because it is different, doesn’t mean that it is any less important,” said Low Tanjung.
The Diversity & Inclusion truck is a symbol of inclusion that serves to raise the profile of the all different communities and add to the culture where all our employees feel safe being themselves at work.
General Manager of Halmahera Project exploration site, Iwan Karim, is a strong supporter of Diversity & Inclusion initiative, and he recognises the value of inclusion and diversity.
“At Go Halmahera Project exploration site, and across the entire company, we are working on building a workplace that values our differences. My hope is that by having visual reminders like the Diversity & Inclusion truck onsite, we are creating a workplace that is safer and more inclusive, as I want everyone to feel welcomed at Halmahera Project exploration site,” said Iwan Karim.
Halmahera Resources takes pride in being a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors and the communities in which it operates. Its primary objective is producing high-grade nickel at its Halmahera Project in South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province, Indonesia. As a byproduct of nickel mining, the company also produces cobalt, rhodium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The Halmahera Resources’ core operations are prospecting, exploration, mining, concentration and processing of minerals along with the production, marketing and sales of non-ferrous metals. The company views firm commitment to the principles of social and environmental responsibility as a prerequisite for its sustainable and effective development.
