Halmahera Resources Increases Its Financial Commitment to Support Its Employees of Operations Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic
The new package implies financial commitment of Halmahera Resources to fight against the COVID-19JAKARTA, JAVA, INDONESIA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce that it continues to support its employees and regions of operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has developed a new package of anti-pandemic initiatives until this year-end. These initiatives will focus on improving virus protection at work, employees’ support, assistance to regional healthcare, and support of small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs).
The pandemic has not had any material impact on the company’s operations largely owing to the anti-virus campaign. Nonetheless, the company has decided to step up its safety efforts. Halmahera Resources has transitioned most of its office employees to work from home, introduced additional prevention measures at production sites and continues to provide full support to its regions of operations and local communities. The company has purchased Coronavirus tests and express antibody tests. The Group through its subsidiaries has granted subsidies for the freight delivery to Halmahera Project to local SME customers, utility service subsidies for non-profit organizations, and has provided local entrepreneurs with personal protection gear and food packages.
The pandemic and its impact on almost all aspects of people’s lives have driven the company to review its approach to operations. According to newly introduced health and safety standards, the health of the employees on sites is now monitored daily, facilities undergo regular disinfection and employees are provided with medical protection gear.
Hashim T. Panigoro, Chairman and CEO of Halmahera Resources, commented: “The 2020 pandemic and its implications will require a considerable increase in the social spending. The company is committed to allocate additional support to protect its employees and improve the quality of life in the regions of operations, complete top-priority healthcare, educational and urban development projects, and support indigenous people.”
About Halmahera Resources
Halmahera Resources takes pride in being a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors and the communities in which it operates. Its primary objective is producing high-grade nickel at its Halmahera Project in South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province, Indonesia. As a byproduct of nickel mining, the company also produces cobalt, rhodium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The Halmahera Resources’ core operations are prospecting, exploration, mining, concentration and processing of minerals along with the production, marketing and sales of non-ferrous metals. The company views firm commitment to the principles of social and environmental responsibility as a prerequisite for its sustainable and effective development.
