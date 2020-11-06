Be A Twinkling Star With Superstar Talent Hunt Mobile Application

Superstar Talent Hunt paves a way for young talented participants

Superstar Talent Hunt paves a way for young talents to turn their dream into reality with Superstar Talent Hunt Mobile Application.

Exceptional talents always desire for a platform and with Superstar Talent Hunt App, I want to motivate every participant to live their passion.” — Ankur Gupta

DELHI, INDIA, November 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living one's passion is the most affectionate thing a human can do for himself. Who says dreams can’t come true when there is a desire to fulfil them. Only one thing should be kept in mind i.e. Dreaming about success is in the participant's hands and making it come true is in Superstar Talent Hunt 's hand. To make participant's every dream come true and provide them a platform to unleash their true potential, Name & Fame Music Saga LLP has come up with an Edutainment App- Superstar Talent Hunt (STH). There are many Entertainment Apps present for Android as well as iOS mobiles but this is first of its kind where learning and enjoyment goes hand in hand. The Android βeta version of the STH App was launched on September 1, 2020 and iOS version will be launched soon.Superstar Talent Hunt believes every shining diamond needs to be recognised. To motivate and give every talented participant a reason to celebrate, STH App has tied up with the leading celebrities Divya Khosla Kumar, Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma & Ankur Gupta as their judges. Young fresh talents just have to upload their 1 Minute videos of their splendid dancing, singing, acting or any other talent and they can embark on the journey of living their passion under the guidance and feedback of the judges.Talent is meant to be shared with everyone! And if someone is blessed with enthralling talent then it is only fair to showcase them and reap benefits out of it. The primary objective of the Superstar Talent Hunt App is to boost the self-confidence and shape the personality of the young talented performers. The young talent should not hesitate to perform on the stage and face the camera ever. Another benefit of the App is that while on the App they can get a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn from the best performers of India through tutorials and learning sessions. The platform is connected to many casting directors, actors, singers, musicians etc. who keep watching out for young talents. If the casting directors falls in love with the performance of the young talents then they might give them a chance to feature in their upcoming web-series, short films and music albums as well.The founder of the App, Mr Ankur Gupta is excited to welcome all the young talents and he believes every young talent is unique. If any individual wants to live their passion and make big then they should not follow the footsteps of others but make their own beginning and ending. He wants everyone paint their own Life Canvas with Colours of their passion and is wondering who will be the Superstar among all the champions. With this he has opened the floor for everyone to rock the stage with their captivating performances.About Superstar Talent HuntSuperstar Talent Hunt is India’s first ever talent hunt competition for young participants who want to showcase their talented skills to the world. It was launched on September, 1, 2020 by the organisation “Name & Fame Music Saga LLP” under the mentorship of Mr Ankur Gupta. It is a digital platform for young participants to showcase their exceptional Dancing, Singing, Acting, Comedy, Instrumentation, Art and Craft and many other talents. Presently, it has more than 10,000+ users and it is growing tremendously.For further details and communication, Contact us at info@superstartalenthunt.com

